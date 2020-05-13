HANOVER, Ill. — Ronald Louis Petesch, age 98, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held in Hanover on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Because of the current virus situation, a private family visitation will be held at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Saturday morning before an immediate, family-only Mass service at St. John’s, with Father Steve Wilbricht presiding. Interment with military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery. All three services will be live streamed by Law-Jones on Facebook and later posted to the Law-Jones website at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations preferred to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Hanover VFW Post 5300.