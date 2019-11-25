BELLEVUE, Iowa — Nancy L. (Daniels) Medinger, 75, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. today at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bellevue, with additional visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bellevue.
Nancy was born on December 31, 1943, in Bellevue, the daughter of Alva and Marie (Mohlenhoff) Daniels. She graduated from Bellevue High School. Nancy married Lorin “Snooks” Medinger on July 11, 1964, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was an admitting clerk at the Bellevue Hospital when she met her husband and then stayed at home for many years to raise her children. Nancy then worked for Theisen’s Variety and then at the Bellevue Pharmacy until retiring in 2007. She enjoyed flowers, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, sewing and crafts and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Lorin “Snooks”; children, Karla (Don) Schmit, of Dubuque, and Gary (Tracey) Medinger, of Bellevue; grandchildren, Erika (Cody Klein) Schmit, Bryce Medinger and Jared Schmit; a great-grandchild, Zoey Klein; siblings, Joann Ernst, Norma (Willard) Meyer and Janice (Delbert) Jackson; in-laws, Karen (Don) Goepfert, Shirley (Leonard) Schmidt and Gloria Medinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Glen Daniels and Delbert (Judy) Daniels; and brothers-in-law, George Ernst and Bob Medinger.
