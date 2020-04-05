Matthew P. “Matt” Gasper Sr., 79, of Dubuque, was called home suddenly at 2:09 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and online condolences left at www.behrfuneralhome.com. A visitation and Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Matt was born on July 25, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Peter and Marcella “Sally” (Sahm) Gasper.
Matt attended school at Holy Ghost Grade School, and went on to graduate from Dubuque Senior High School. After graduation, Matt went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Shirley Klein, on October 2, 1965, at St. Joseph Church in Rickardsville, Iowa. Matt was a dedicated employee who began his career working at Dubuque Stamping and Manufacturing for 10 years. In 1969, he would get hired at the John Deere Dubuque Works, where he would devote 32 years until his well earned retirement in 2001. He also served on the Board of Directors with Holy Ghost Credit Union for 16 years. When he wasn’t working, Matt enjoyed spending time downstairs in his work shop. He was an accomplished woodworker who has created countless projects throughout the years for family and friends. At Shirley’s “gentle urging”, Matt agreed to take some time away from his projects, taking several trips and spending time at their cabin at Leisure Lake. He enjoyed spending time outside and he and Shirley were avid walkers. Matt was a very devout Catholic as was evidenced by his longtime membership and commitment to volunteer work with Holy Ghost Church. Matt was selfless, and the most giving man you will ever meet. He loved helping people with his time and talents and never wanted any reward for doing so. Above all, Matt’s family was always the most important aspect of his life and he was always sure that Shirley and each and every one of the children and grandchildren knew how much he loved them. Having the whole family together brought him great joy, especially on “junk party” nights. We are heartbroken at the sudden loss of Matt in our daily lives, but are thankful for all of the memories we have created throughout the years and will cherish forever.
Those left to cherish Matt’s memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley Gasper, Dubuque; his children, Jodi (Charles) Digmann, Dubuque, Dean (Michelle Clark) Gasper, Peosta, Iowa, and Matt (Lisa Young) Gasper Jr., Dubuque; his 9 grandchildren, Tyler Millius, Jamie (Miles) Wille, Mitchell Millius, Jackson Digmann, Ryan Gasper, Julia Gasper, Austin (Michele) Gasper, Hannah Gasper and Abigail Gasper; his siblings, Theresa (Floyd) Kuntz, Mary George, Jane Smothers, Jean (Eldon) George and John “Jack” Gasper, all of Dubuque; his in-laws, Del (Janet) Klein, Onalaska, Wis., Jim (Mary Ann) Klein, Dubuque, and Lyle Klein, Rickardsville, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, James “Jim” Millius Jr.; his father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Angeline Klein; and his in-laws, Merle George, Marvin Smothers, Anna Mae (Melvin) Brimeyer, Marvin (Phyllis Ann) Klein, and Eugene (Shirley) Klein.
Matt’s family would like to thank the Sherrill Fire Department, and all of the volunteers and neighbors who have helped our family during this difficult time.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
