LAMOTTE, Iowa — Milton E. Weber, 86, of La Motte, Iowa, completed his earthly journey at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 23, 2021. He fought a fierce and courageous battle with colon cancer since November 2015.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 28, from 3 to 8 p.m. with the scripture wake service at 2:30 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, at St. Donatus Catholic Church, St. Donatus, Iowa, with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Please remember to wear your mask, and if you are unable to attend, a livestream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Milton was born the youngest child of Nicholas and Margaret (Capesius) Weber on September 18, 1934. He was born, raised and died on the family farm, which he owned with his soulmate and wife, Luann. Milt married his sweetheart Luann Denlinger on April 27, 1957.
Milton attended St. Donatus Catholic School and then served in the United States Army. After his discharge from the Army, he served in the United States Army Reserves.
The family farm was Milton’s pride and joy. Milton and Luann provided for their family by milking cows, raising cattle, hogs, and planting and harvesting crops. After they semi-retired from farming, Milton worked for ten years with Luann at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque.
Even though he was busy with the farm, Milton found time to volunteer his time and talents. He was a leader for the Mosalem Challengers 4-H club and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4236 and the American Legion Post 273. He served on St. Donatus Catholic Church parish council and was a member of the Holy Name Society.
Milton, a man of deep faith in God, was soft-spoken, gentle, and had a quick wit. He was a great thinker and listener. His heart was full of love for life, especially for his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted family man and friend to so many people and was often described as the most soft-hearted and caring person. He passed on his love for animals and sweet treats, especially chocolate, to his family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Luann, and their children: Jeanne (Mike) Woodyard, Dale (Dianne Fischer) Weber, Sue Ellen (John) Nolan, Mark (Sarah Gansemer) Weber, and Lynn (Nina Trickel) Weber. Also surviving are his granddaughters Ellen Nolan, Emily (Scott and Carter Janiszeski) Nolan and Katie (Lavern) Yoder and his grandsons Dustin Weber, Dylan (Brianna and Ellyse Martin), Nicholas, Jared, Mitchell and Seth Weber, Colyn Weber and Brian Woodyard. Also surviving are his brothers Lester Weber and Marvin (Ardella) Weber; his sisters-in-law Marilyn Bergfeld and Gladys Wernimont and brothers-in-law John Denlinger, Clair Denlinger and Gilbert Clemen; and many nieces and nephews.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Margaret Weber; his sister Dolores (Lawrence) Maro; brothers Ray (Mary) Weber, Neil (Rose) Weber, Vernon (Lorraine) Weber; sister-in-law Ruth (Lester) Weber; and 3 younger siblings who died in childhood. Also preceding him in death were his mother-and-father-in-law, Carlyn and Marie Denlinger; brothers-in-law Ralph Bergfeld and Charles Wernimont; sisters-in-law Carol Clemen and Ruth Denlinger; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a Milton E. Weber memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Eric Engelman and the staff at MercyOne Cancer Center and to Hospice of Jackson County, especially Bonnie and Samantha for their loving and caring treatment of Dad throughout his cancer journey. We also would like to thank Milt’s caregivers Julia, Lisa and Char for the compassion and kindness shown to him, Judy Herrig for bringing the Holy Eucharist on a weekly basis, and to Father Dave Ambrosy and Deacon Loras Weber for loving spiritual guidance during this difficult time.
