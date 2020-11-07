LA MOTTE, Iowa — Janice M. (Clapham) Felderman, 74, of LaMotte, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, while resting at home.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church prior to services. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in St. Donatus. Funeral Services will be live streamed on the St. Paul’s and St. John’s Lutheran Churches Facebook Page. It is recommended to utilize masks and respect social distancing during the visitation at the funeral home and masks are required at the funeral service due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Janice was born February 1, 1946, in Finley Hospital, the daughter of Eldon and Lorraine (Coates) Clapham. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1964 and married Ernie Felderman on September 4, 1965.
Janice was a longtime member, taught Sunday School for many years, and participated in the Women of the Church Bible Study at St. John Lutheran Church in St. Donatus.
Janice and Ernie farmed together and were equal partners in all their farming operations and business ventures all their married life. They worked hand in hand running a successful farming operation and raising their family.
She was very active in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and participating in 4-H and also was a 4-H Leader. Janice also loved to cook, bake and always had her famous apple pie ready for company. She loved the land, livestock and John Deere Tractors. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Ernie; children, Leland Felderman, Leita Marks and Mark (Dina) Felderman; grandchildren, Michael Felderman, Katie Adams, Ethan and Micaela Marks, and Lexi, Kinsley, and Adley Felderman; great-grandchildren, Ace and Ava Adams; siblings, Arlene (Carl) Selzer and Denise (Lyle) Richardson; a brother-and-sister in-law, Darel (Jeanette) Felderman; and a sister-in-law, Yvette. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Regina Felderman, a brother, Harlan Clapham; a brother in-law, Leroy Felderman; and her father and mother in-law, Orville and Marie Felderman.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County or LaMotte Rescue Squad in Janice's memory.