Rose A. Bohringer, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the church.
Daniel Burrows, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Robert F. Hall, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Delbert Manders, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Doris M. O’Neill, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Platteville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Lawrence J. Osterhaus, Glen Haven, Wis. — Celebration of life: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Farm Shop, 8539 County Road VV, Glen Haven.
Timothy L. Pothoff, St. Petersburg, Fla. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
George L. Roeder, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today at the center.
Leo F. Scanlan, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Ronald R. Scheffert, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
