ZWINGLE, Iowa — Thomas Joseph “Tommy” Lambe, 84, of Zwingle, Iowa, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St, Dubuque, IA, with Fr. Martin Coolidge officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Tom was born to Chris and Anita (Connolly) Lambe on July 18, 1937. He grew up on the family farm in Zwingle, Iowa and graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1956. After High School he served in the United States Air Force. He then returned to the family farm before he started his lifelong job of trucking with cement trucks and later long-haul trucking until retirement at 81.
He married Madonna Mootz on February 3, 1968, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque, Iowa. Together they had five daughters.
Tom had a daredevil side and a great passion for anything that was mechanical, especially if it would go fast. He raced stock cars and motorcycles in his younger years and enjoyed working with his IH tractors and lawn mowers. He excelled in everything he did and was the 2nd person to ever make it over the Dickeyville Hill Climb. He was a member of the Hawkeye Motorcycle Club.
Tom was also a great family man who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking trips to see family in Minnesota and Georgia. He was so proud of his daughters and their successes in life. Tom was the life of the party. He loved to dance, sing, play the piano, and make his grandchildren laugh. He knew everybody, and everybody knew him. To know him is to love him.
Surviving is his wife Donna Lambe; daughters Sheri (Chuck) Foust, Stacey Mai (Steve) Theilen, Deborah (Jason) Gulbrandson, Susan Meyer, and Angela (Bryan) Reeder; brother Robert (Ann) Lambe: in-laws Carol Lex, Marylyn (Richard) Staddon, Diane (John) Hooks, Thomas (Carol) Mootz, Robert Mootz, Betty Mootz and Susan (Ned) Herrig; his mother-in-law Evelyn Mootz; thirteen grandchildren Bryce, Preston, Tucker, Sadie, Maci, Marissa, Brandon, Devon, Kade, Morgan, Maddison, Natalie and Aubrey along with one great granddaughter Lydia and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and two brothers David and Donny.
In lieu of flowers a Thomas Lambe memorial fund will be established.