Dorothy L. Bastian, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 29, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home.
John T. Brandemuehl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Nancy J. Chapman, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 4 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert, and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Frederick C. Fangmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Georgeann J. Felton, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
William H. Howe, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 2:30 p.m. today, Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien. Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Barn Restaurant, Prairie du Chien.
Ronald L. Kelley, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, J & J Sandbar, Cassville.
Todd M. Koppes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Arnold N. Merkes, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marlin K. Mueller, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Laura K. Powers, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, Cathedral of St. Raphael.
Lawrence M. Richard, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Janice L. Smith, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Susan J. Thome, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marie C. Valentine, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Naomi Webster, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Services: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
