MARION, Iowa — Josephine Sileci, 82, of Marion, Iowa passed away peacefully at her home in Marion on Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She is formerly of Dubuque, Iowa from 1974 to 2008 and prior to that she resided in Brooklyn, New York.
Visitation for Josephine will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Reiff funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa.
Mass of Christian burial for Josephine will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was born June 4, 1939 in Termini Imerese, Sicily, Italy, daughter of Leonardo and Ignazia Cirino. She is a graduate of Stone College in Connecticut. On November 24, 1962 she was united in marriage to Gioacchino Sileci.
She was a bookkeeper for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque until her retirement.
Josephine was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Marion, Iowa.
Josephine was a caring wife, a loving mother, and a doting Nonna (grandmother), she loved with her whole heart and was giving to all.
Josephine’s grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Josephine’s kind spirit, passion for cooking, doing for others and zest for life will live on through them. Josephine will be missed, but not forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Gioacchino Sileci of Marion, Iowa; her daughter, Vincenza Anna (Steve) McElmeel; two grandchildren, Gabriel Lynn McElmeel and Gianna Josephina McElmeel; two brothers, Francesco “Frank” Cirino of Seymour, CT and Philip Frank Cirino of Fort Wayne, IN.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Rosa Zanca, Andrew “Andrea” Cirino, Maria Concetta Cannavo, Luigi “Lou” Cirino; a brother-in-law, Nicola Cannavo; a sister-in-law, Carmela Cirino; two nephews, Leonardo “Lenny” Cirino and Leonardo “Lee” Cirino.