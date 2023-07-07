HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Regina (Jean) Ankrum of rural Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at The Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Family and friends may call from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL., and from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. MONDAY, JULY 10, 2023 at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating.
September 7, 1929 in New Hampton, Iowa Regina was born to John and Annabelle (Deegan) Deluhery completing their family of 8 with brothers Francis, Dale and Donald and sisters, Isabel and Margorie. The family was finally reunited as Jean was the last to join them at the gates of heaven. During her 93 year earthly stay she grew up in Des Moines where she attended St Joseph’s Academy class of 1948. On December 15, 1950 she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Ankrum at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines to which the union was blessed with 2 daughters, Gail (JC) Bullock and Donna Ankrum. Bill preceded her in death on April 25, 1975.
Jean was a stay at home mom during the early years of her daughters lives and then worked various jobs as Bill’s employment took them from Des Moines to Monticello to Maquoketa, Iowa. Her final career choice as an in-home caregiver was the perfect fit for her nurturing nature.
Jean was a voracious reader of anything in print throughout her entire life. One of our errands this past week was to return the 9 library books she had read this month which lent itself well to her 2nd love for crossword puzzles. Even at 93 years old there were few obscure words that she didn’t know the definition of.
Among those that will miss her legendary story telling are 8 nephews (Tom, Ken and Mike Lanham, Steve and Chris Buck and John, Larry and Tim Deluhery) 7 nieces (Geralyn Gaes, Susan Hurlburt, Liz Ash, Mary Buck, Diane De la Cruz, and Ann and Kathleen Deluhery) and 4 daughters Jean adopted in her heart (Jan Leiser, Denise Zirkelbach, Denise Bren and Sandy King).
After a celebration of her life her final resting place will be beside her beloved husband, Bill at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Maquoketa.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jill Powers for her care and concern during Jean’s illness.