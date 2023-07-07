HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Regina (Jean) Ankrum of rural Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at The Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

Family and friends may call from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL., and from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Recommended for you