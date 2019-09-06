DARLINGTON, Wis. — Richard P. “Dick” Schuster, 82, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Lafayette Manor in Darlington.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Cuba City.
Dick was born on April 23, 1937, in Bernard, Iowa, the son of William and Clara (Schneider) Schuster. He married Geraldine Butlett on October 5, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2011. Dick farmed in the Cuba City area for years. He enjoyed gambling, playing cards and going for rides.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandy (Denny) Ritter, of Darlington, and Barbara (Tom Ferrin) Schuster, of Hazel Green; four sons, Richard Schuster, Timothy (Lisa) Schuster, and Kenneth Schuster, all of Cuba City, and James (Ronda) Schuster, of Bloomington; three brothers, Joseph Schuster, of Kansas City, Mo., and Loras Schuster and Bill (Lorraine) Schuster, both of Dubuque; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
He also was preceded in death by a grandson, Tommy Ferrin; three sisters, Veronica Wickman, Carol Lynch and Mary Scheckel; and three brothers, Henry, Gerald and Ray Schuster.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.