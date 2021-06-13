PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — E. R. “Bob” Clare, 95, of Platteville, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274.
Friends may call on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the E. R. Clare Memorial fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Bob was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on September 19, 1925, son of Leo James and Catherine Eileen (Murphy) Clare.
He was married to Mariam T. Klepper and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2006. On September 20, 2008, Bob was united in marriage to Doris Hale, in Platteville.
Bob graduated from Creighton University and served in the United States Air Force during WWII.
He was the owner of Clare Bank, Platteville, and seven other locations in southwest Wisconsin.
Bob is survived by his wife, Doris; seven children, Patrick (Barbara) Clare, Colleen (Larry) Clare, Timothy (Denise) Clare, Kelly (Tom) Cowlin, Deb (Harley) McWilliams, Donna (Verne) Stuessy and Daniel (Jane) Hale; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Genise (Marvin) Wilberg; sister-in-law, Ethel Klepper; brother-in-law, Dick Klepper; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sons, Dennis Clare and Douglas Hale; his parents; two brothers; and three sisters.