Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Nicholas Bartels, Chicago, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
James R. Boyer, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque. Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Margaret A. Coble, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Ruthann Daniels, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: After 10 a.m. at the church.
Verna Lee Digman, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Bonita L. Fuller, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 9 a.m. at the church.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Wayne C. Kettler, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. today, Sportspage Bar & Supper Club, Belmont, Wis.
David J. Kremer, Onslow, Iowa — Graveside services: 11:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Cemetery. Celebration of life: Following services at the Monticello (Iowa) Eagles Club.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Raymond J. Leppert, East Dubuque, Ill., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
James T. Lewis, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m.
today, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue, Iowa.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Military graveside
services: 1 p.m. today, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Sheryl Taylor, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.
Timothy J. Walters, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.