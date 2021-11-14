Emma Schmerbach, age 21, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Wednesday, November 10th, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory.
Emma was born October 10th, 2000, in Dubuque, the daughter of Dave and Sara Schmerbach. Emma’s older brother Andrew also proudly and lovingly welcomed his little sister into the family.
She attended grade school at Kennedy Elementary, middle school at Roosevelt, and graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque in 2019. Emma also took some classes at Northeast Iowa Community College. Along her academic journey she enjoyed getting to know her classmates and teachers while sharing her cheerful “hello’s”, love of sports, and ideas on any topic being discussed.
Emma started working for the Asbury Hy-Vee store in 2014 where she quickly became known for her dedicated work ethic and commitment to her role as part of a team. She loved working in an environment where she came in contact with so many co-workers and customers. Emma thrived having cheerful conversations and helping others throughout the day. If an opportunity for work fun appeared, she was there to join in. There was nothing she enjoyed more than seeing the loser of a bet wear her beloved Chicago Bears jersey. Recently, Emma started a full time job with Bodine Electric which she also enjoyed and was very happy at. She continued to work part time at Hy-Vee.
There were many things Emma did in her spare time. Anyone who knows Emma could tell you spending time with family and friends was a priority. Her love for them was and still is strong and never ending. She especially enjoyed seeing her grandparents and Godparents. She was known to reach out to family members, friends, and neighbors when she wanted to check in to say “hi” or “how are you”, share some good news, or make plans to drop by for a visit. She loved grabbing a meal or coffee with many. She was always up for an adventure or opportunity to try a new skill. Emma welcomed any chances to make new friends and she remembered everyone she met. Even a brief introduction to Emma was a guarantee you’d have a friend forever. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears, and Chicago Cubs fan who loved these sports seasons and watched and attended many games with her family and friends. She also shared the love of the water and fishing with her dad, especially in Guttenberg. Emma would jump at any chance to spend time with her brother doing anything from spending an afternoon at the farm or tagging along with his friends. Her big heart and thoughtfulness grew as Emma and her mom together reached out to those who they cared about. Whether it be a close acquaintance or someone they barely knew who could use a pick-me-up, Emma was quick to write a note, offer a flower, deliver baked goods, or lend a hand. Many people admired Emma’s sweet, spunky, cheerful, determined and positive personality. She also had a sassy side that was occasionally mistaken for her honesty to tell it like it is. Emma was always available for a good talk and shared a contagious smile. From the time she was very young to now, she will always be remembered as a little body with a big attitude and an even bigger heart.
Those left to cherish and honor Emma’s memory are her loving mother and father Dave and Sara and big brother Andrew, along with her loyal canine companion, Edgar; Grandmother, Roberta Schmerbach of Guttenberg; Grandparents, Paul and Bonnie Theisen of Bellevue; aunts and uncles Deb and Bob Richardson of Peosta, Rob and Beth Schmerbach of Dyersville, Iowa; Jim and Angie Schmerbach of Durango, IA; Don Schmerbach of Dubuque; Tricia (Godmother) and Steve Oliver, Kristi Howes of Dubuque, Mike (Dina) Theisen of LaMotte; Godfather Jeff (Alysia) Schmerbach of Dekalb, Illinois; several cousins and an abundance of second cousins. Emma was blessed to have many friends in her life including new friends at Bodine Electric and her Hy-Vee family. She also grew up with neighbors who became extra parents/grandparents and she accumulated several siblings which she all loved.
Emma was preceded in death by her favorite Uncle Fritz, Grandfather Ken Schmerbach and great grandparents and great aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, please know an Emma Schmerbach memorial fund has been established.
In remembrance of Emma’s kind heartedness, her parents and brother ask friends and family to share a smile and uplifting gesture with someone around you.