Galen W. Abitz “Pineapple” 53 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on January 20, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 24th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family will be organizing a celebration of life at a later date.
Galen was born on September 3, 1968 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of John and Hannah (Iopa “eye-o-pa”) Abitz. He married Danielle Fries-Fuller April 28, 2006, they later separated but were together for over 25 years and remained best friends.
He worked for RT& T Repair in East Dubuque; he took pride in his job being a shop manager. Galen enjoyed riding his Harley, going to car shows, fishing, trips to Mexico, trips to the DG, riding around in his red 89 Dodge truck, but he especially enjoyed time with his family and friends.
Galen to most was a one of a kind. He was someone who touched so many lives without even knowing it. He was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone. He could make you feel like he’s known you for years after only talking to you for five minutes. The majority knew him as “Pineapple” but his proudest title was “Grandpa/Papooh”. The family finds comfort knowing he was one of a kind and will always be remembered for his big heart.
He is survived by his former wife and best friend Danielle Abitz; sons Galen (Ashley) Abitz, Jason (Emily) Fuller and Cody (Courtney) Fuller; grandchildren, Olive, Dawson, Daxon, Paxon and Cy; his parents John and Hannah Abitz. Siblings Jim (Therese) Abitz, Bo (Danita) Abitz, Arleigh (Brian) Schlarman, Ida (Joe) Ah Toong, John (Karen) Abitz and Lee Ann Nishizawa of Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather John Julius Abitz.
The family would like to thank East Dubuque Ambulance and Fire Dept and MercyOne Medical Center ER and ICU. A special thank you to Dr. Ramanujam for his devoted care over the years and also a sincere thank you to Andy Miller for his devotion and friendship to Galen.