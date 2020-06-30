MANCHESTER, Iowa — Leanna Ludovissy Stewart, 91, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Manchester, Iowa.
Surviving Leanna are her three daughters, Linda (Roger) Pfab of Cascade, Marilyn (Vic) Learn of Dubuque, and Diane Irish of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Doris Ludovissy of Edgewood, Wanda Amsden of Elkader, and Marilyn Stewart of Elkader; and many nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Leonard- Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, Iowa. Visitation will take place after 11 a.m. until the time of services, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, Iowa. Internment will be in Brown Cemetery, Colesburg, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended