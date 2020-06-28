Sheila Mary (Becker) Hines, 73, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Unity Point Health Finley Hospital.
A funeral service celebrating Sheila’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. at the funeral home until time of service. We remind everyone to practice the social distancing guidelines. If you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral homes Facebook page. Burial will be at a later date on her mother’s grave in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sheila was born July 21, 1946, in Dubuque, the daughter of Alfred and Marie (Lutgen) Becker. She married Delbert Hines on July 29, 1964.
Sheila was a kind soul who lived for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a genuinely selfless and compassionate person who put the needs of others before herself. Sheila and her beloved husband adopted two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Sheila loved spending time with her family, celebrating the holidays, and, in years past, bowling with her teammates. She adored Christmas, Santa Claus, and Snowmen, decorating her house with countless prized figures every year and filling it with joy. She was an avid Cowboys, Cubs, and Elvis fan. Sheila will be missed dearly by all those who loved her.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Delbert; her children, Tammy (Dave) Becker, Billy Jo Hines, Tara Jones, Jolene Hines, and Jennifer Hines; her grandchildren, Stacey (Steve) Ortman, Tracey Becker, Nichole Becker, Jacob (Brittney) Jones, Cory Jones, Austin Jones, Mercedes Hines, Chevelle (Mitchell) Schmitt, and Madison Hines; her great grandchildren, Adrianna Becker, Gavin Lee Becker, Sydney Ortman, Eli Hines, and Jack and Amelia; and her siblings, Bev (William) White, Allen “A.J.” (Kim) Becker, and Stevie Becker.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marie Becker; a brother, Lawrence “Skip” Becker; her in-laws, Sylven and Alyce Hines; a brother-in-law, Sidney Hines; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Hines and Beverly Frommelt; and a son-in-law, Matthew Kettmann.
The family wishes to thank the 5th floor nurses and staff at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital for all their care and kindness they gave to Sheila.
