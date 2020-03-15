WAUZEKA, Wis. — Marc A. Reising, 57, of Wauzeka, Wis., died March 11, 2020.
A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church in Wauzeka, WI, Rev. Rajan Anandan officiating, with interment to follow in the Wauzeka Cemetery. Friends may call at the Sacred Heart Church Hall on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com