FARMERSBURG, Iowa — Harold Junior Krambeer, 77, of Farmersburg, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home in Farmersburg.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf, Iowa, with Rev. Marshall Hahn as the officiant. Burial with Military Rites will follow at United Brethren Cemetery, rural St. Olaf.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.