Dale Bodell, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Wayne L. Bottomley, Platteville, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville.
Richard J. Coffin, Sparta, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Moose Lodge, Dubuque.
Mark A. Cook, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. today, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna.
Margarete Cooke, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Gary L. Cooper, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Sally J. DeMuth, Savage, Minn. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Christine J. Dowell, Dubuque — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Carrie A. Hartnett, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Copper Dome Sports Bar, Lancaster.
Jamison C. Kuhle, Dallas — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 2:30 p.m. today at the funeral home. Celebration of life: 6 to 9 p.m. today, The Other Side, East Dubuque, Ill.
Laurence F. Lillibridge, Manchester, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Greeley (Iowa) Methodist Church.
Deborah J. Ostrander, Dubuque — Committal service: 10 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Open house: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Stonehill Communities, 3485 Windsor Ave.
Louis Ranchino Jr., Savanna, Ill. — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. today, Savanna Spring Lake Cemetery.
Rebecca C. Rosemeyer, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Carol Sproule Bussan, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, St. Michaels Cemetery, Galena.
Evelyn W. Wacker, Sun City, Ariz. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, First Lutheran Church, McGregor, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
