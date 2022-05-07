GALENA, Ill. — Marlin J. Keleher, 92, of Galena, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Galena, where services will follow.

Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you