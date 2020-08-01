CASCADE, Iowa — Patrick L. Noonan, 86, of Cascade, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. Arrangements are pending at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade.
