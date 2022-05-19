Blake A. Winfrey, age 24, of Dubuque, passed away as the result of an accident on Sunday, May 8, 2022. To celebrate Blake’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Blake was born on March 29, 1998, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Chad Fuller and Maxine Winfrey.
Blake was born and raised in Dubuque, Iowa. It didn’t take long for Blake to use his humor and charming smile to become friends with many people. Most of those true bonds stuck all through life. Blake was an Aries, he was stubborn, but he loved hard. Blake had may things he enjoyed. His clothing line River City Kids which he created with Tristan Eimer in 2019. He loved to cook, especially on the grill. Blake loved fishing, he was a car lover, listening to music and most of all spending time with his kids. Family was important to Blake, it held weight to him.
Those left to cherish Blake’s memory include his children, Aidan, Amira and Aubree and their mom, Kayle Goarcke and Bentley and her mom, Amanda Weiland; his parents, Maxine Winfrey, Chad Fuller and step-father, Justin Tigges; his siblings, Becca Winfrey, Brenden Tigges, Bella Lindsay, Brantley Lindsay and Tristan Eimer; his grandparents, Wendy Anderson, Robin Ambrosy and Everett Winfrey Sr.; his godchildren, Malcolm, Arie, Nana; and many more family members and friends.
Blake was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Maxine and Leon Biederman; a great-grandmother, Gloria Fuller; and a great-aunt, Sandy Smith.
Blake’s family would like to thank everyone in the Tri-State Community for reaching out to us and offering your love and support, we greatly appreciate all you are doing for us.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Blake’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Blake Winfrey Family.
