Gerald P. Morhardt, 88, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Gerald was born on March 10, 1932, in Dubuque, the son of Jake and Sadie (Altfillisch) Morhardt. He was united in marriage to Donna Falancer on September 16, 1961, at St. Michael’s Church in Galena, IL.
Gerry grew up on farms in the Elizabeth and Scales Mound area. He attended Elizabeth Schools and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from September 29, 1952, to September 4, 1954.
After the service, he worked for the Jo Daviess Service Company, was a milk hauler and farmed with his Dad until after his father’s death, then took over the family dairy farm.
Surviving is his wife, Donna; a brother, Richard (Marjorie Colin) Morhardt, of Scales Mound; six nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Sadie; two children in infancy; his sister, Patricia (Ed) Meyer; in-laws, Kenneth and Mary Falancer, James (Mary Ann Pask) Falancer; a nephew, David Hesselbacher; and great-nephew, Andrew Trebian.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial was in Scales Mound Township Cemetery. Miller & Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound assisted the family.
