MONONA, Iowa — Beverly Anne Bernhard, 70, of Monona, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Giard Cemetery, Giard, Iowa, with Pastor Steve Oden as the officiant. A celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Life Christian Church in Waukon, Iowa.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.