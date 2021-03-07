EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ted Harry, 76, passed away on February 7, 2021 of PSP Parkinson’s disease. He was buried at National Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Surviving Ted are his wife, Lynda; children, Tracy and Jamie; grandchildren, Chris, Devon and Payton; sisters, Jackye (Tony) Urbain, Barbara (Hal) Burns; brother, Brian (Kim) Harry; sisters-in-law, Donna (Bob) Wahlert, Molly (John) Jungk, Jan (Dave) Germain, Valerie Harry, and Myrna Howell; brother-in-law, Terry Allendorf; along with many nieces and nephews and countless friends in both Iowa and Florida who he considered family.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary, Mike and David Harry; sister, Karel (Joe) Reinert; and sister-in-law, Elayne Lansing.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.