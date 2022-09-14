Thomas Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Sally J. DeMuth, Savage, Minn. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Constance Fessler, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dawn J. Gloss, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
Donald A. Goepfert, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jay Hantelman, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jean E. Heer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5:45 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Cynthia L. Knapper, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Geri E. Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Pauline Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Aimee Marie Spahn, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Carol Sproule Bussan, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Cemetery, Galena.
