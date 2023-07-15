CUBA CITY, Wis. — William L. “Bill” Kessler, 87, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 1:40 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.
Bill was born on February 7, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Louis and Glendoris (Callahan) Kessler. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1954. He then attended Bayless Business College and Loras College. Bill served in the United States Army for three years during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Kathleen M. “Kay” Wedig on May 19, 1956, at St. Peter’s Church in Elk Grove, Wisconsin.
Bill worked at John Deere Tractor Works for 15 years, Metropolitan Life Insurance for six years, and the Insurance Center for 17 years. He was involved at Siegert Funeral Home for six years and ran Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club for one year. Bill was a sales representative for J.P. Vincent Monument for over 50 years and was actively involved in numerous organizations. He was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and Honor Guard, serving as Grand Knight, financial secretary and treasurer for the Knights of Columbus Council 765. He received the Knights of Columbus Medallion Award. Bill was a member of the Galena Elks Club and Apostolate to the Handicapped with the Diocese of Madison for over 50 years. For 20 years, he served on the Cuba City Annual Picnic Committee, the St. Rose Cemetery Committee, and was a faithful member of St. Rose of Lima Parish. Bill was a member of the Dubuque Businessmen’s Association and Tri-State Area Notre Dame Club, where he served as president. He was a proud member of the Cuba City American Legion, Post 104 and was part of a Veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Above all, Bill loved his family and they loved him. They enjoyed their family vacations and he never missed a sporting or music event for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kathleen “Kay” Kessler, Cuba City; three daughters, Kim (Kenneth) Heinrichs, Belmont, WI, Kitzie (Marty) Tashner, Cuba City, and Kara (Terry) Rizer, Georgetown; four sons, Kevin (Debbie) Kessler, Lewisville, TX, Chris (Linda Casiano) Kessler, Madison, WI, Kurt (Tiffany) Kessler, Bristow, VA, and Kory (Sue) Kessler, Dubuque, IA; a son-in-law, Ken Engelke, New Glarus, WI; a sister, Mary Lou Powell, Dubuqe, IA; 30 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kellie Engelke; a sister, Glenann (Roger) Slade; a brother-in-law, Jack Powell; and two grandchildren, Blake and Bridget Tashner.
In lieu of flowers, a William L. Kessler Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.