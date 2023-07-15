CUBA CITY, Wis. — William L. “Bill” Kessler, 87, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 1:40 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.

Bill was born on February 7, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Louis and Glendoris (Callahan) Kessler. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1954. He then attended Bayless Business College and Loras College. Bill served in the United States Army for three years during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Kathleen M. “Kay” Wedig on May 19, 1956, at St. Peter’s Church in Elk Grove, Wisconsin.

