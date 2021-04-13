Irene Cisneros, Dubuque — Visitation: Following services to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kim A. Cliff, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John H. Derga, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Joseph E. Donahue, Dubuque — Graveside service: 2 p.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Larry Lamborn, Luana, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa; and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, Living Faith United Methodist Church, Monona. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Arthur E. Mentz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Ronald L. Schaal Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William P. Shaffer, St. Ansgar, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Anna M. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, Dubuque Bible Church. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Gerald J. Steil, La Motte, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa.
Anne M. Sweeney, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Barbara A. Walter, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lloyd J. Welter, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.