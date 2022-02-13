HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Robert “Bob” D. Bateman, 68 of Hudsonville, MI passed away on January 9, 2022. Bob was born on June 9, 1953 in Dubuque, IA; the son of Joanne (Haas) Salwolke and Clyde H. Bateman. He married Ariel D. Adams on September 6, 1986. Bob was part of the first graduating class of Hempstead High School; class ‘71. He went on to attend the University of Dubuque. It was here while working on the campus radio station that he found his passion; his career as a radio personality officially starting at KDTH in Dubuque before moving on to WDBQ. His love for radio would take him to the Quad Cities, Tampa, Chicago, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids. It was while working in Chicago at WFYR, where he met the love of his life Ariel. They married, and soon after Bob landed his dream job at WLS. Together Bob and Ariel made a beautiful life, adopting and fostering many cats and dogs that they loved as their own children. They loved spending time together traveling to visit their families and friends or just to explore the world; always making a pit stop at National Parks, one of Bob’s passions, to take in the views. Bob eventually retired from radio in 2010 to take care of his beloved Ariel as her Alzheimer’s progressed.
Family was Bob’s other big love in life. whether he was hosting family at his home and taking them to see all the sites his city had to offer or traveling back home to visit them, he always went out of his way to show them how much he loved them. Bob will be incredibly missed for his huge heart and outstanding sense of humor and his Donald Duck impersonation Bob was proceeded in death by his beautiful wife Ariel Bateman, his mother Joanne Salwolke, his father Clyde Bateman, and his step father Virgil Salwolke. He is survived by his brother Frank ( MaryAnn) Salwolke of Sherrill, IA, his sister in law Heather Bale of West Hartford, CT, his niece Ashley (Taylor) Trowbridge of Dubuque, IA, his nephew Jacob Salwolke of Sherrill, IA , his nephews Jeffery Bale of Toronto, Ontario, and Bob Bale of Duxbury Ma, his great nephew William Trowbridge; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family plans to have a celebration of Bob’s life at a later date.