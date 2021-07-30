Thomas C. Burbach, 64, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Pacifica, Calif., died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at home surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Sunset Hall, Dickeyville, Wis. Tom would love to have all his family and friends attend if possible. Burial will take place at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Dickeyville, Wis. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Tom was born on December 13, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of John and Jeanine (Cross) Burbach. He graduated in 1975 from Wahlert High School, Dubuque. Tom was always ready for an adventure, so he moved to California where he was more able to enjoy his love for the performing arts. There he met his partner of 36 years, Ivan Holum. Ivan preceded Tom in death on November 23, 2019.
Tom was employed by AT&T for many years and retired as a systems analyst in 2014. Tom was a kind and generous son, brother, uncle and friend who was dedicated to his family, and was especially fond of his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his mother, Jeanine Burbach, Dubuque, IA; two sisters, Leslie (Randy) Hammond, Walford, IA, and Lynn (Doug) Hamel, Davenport, IA; three brothers, John (Janet) Burbach, Bullhead City, AZ, Ron (Mia) Burbach, Dubuque, IA, and Rob (Julie) Burbach, Clayton, WI; and three special friends, Mary, Debbie and Evie.
He was also preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Donald “Pearl” Burbach.