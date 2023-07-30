Jerald L. “Jerry” Anderson, age 87, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on July 24, 2023, at home while surrounded by his loving family. To honor Jerry’s life, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 10:00 am, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson Street, with Pastor Jonathan Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Jerry was born on January 13, 1936, in Sac City, IA, a son to Arvid L. and Dorothy E. (Williams) Anderson. Jerry was blessed with a kind and patient spirit and proudly proceeded to develop those gifts throughout his entire 87 years among us. The family moved to Independence, IA when Jerry was 5. He was married to his first wife, L. Sue Morris, on June 3, 1956, in Madras, OR. They were blessed with three children before they later divorced. Jerry thankfully found love again and was united in marriage to his soul-mate, Janet “Jan” Schickel, on April 18, 1978, in Dubuque, IA. He admirably accepted her two sons and they have been blessed with 45 wonderful years together. Jerry was an architectural engineer by trade for over 66 years and owned Anderson Design and Consulting. He had a strong work ethic and spent each day bringing his time and talents to the table without hesitation. In his free-time, Jerry enjoyed flying his planes with the Dubuque Flying Club, spending time with his friends at the Rotary Club, donating blood and volunteering with Impact Life, as well as a round of golf whenever possible, sitting in his favorite pew at church, and if time allowed, grabbing his lucky fishing pole and testing the waters for the big catch of the day. Jerry lived a full and abundant life and always knew that his greatest joy was to be found within the presence of his family and loved ones. We will miss Jerry’s quick wit and loving demeanor being all so absent from our days ahead, but we also find peace within the abundance of memories he leaves behind as well. Thank you, Jerry, for being the husband, father, grandfather, and friend we all needed you to be and we pray that the Lord will keep you safe in His loving and grace-filled arms until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Jerry include his loving wife of 45 years, Janet A. “Jan” Schickel-Anderson, Dubuque, IA; his children, Daniel L. Anderson, Christa L. Anderson-Wubben, Independence, IA, Cathleen J. Anderson, Prosser, WA, Raymond P. (Wendy) Schickel, Dubuque, IA, and Eric B. (Michelle) Schickel, Dubuque, IA; his eight adored grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his son-in-law, Doug Wubben; his grandson, Lucas Clark; his brother and sisters-in-law, George (Carol) Tharp, LaVonne (Bill) Evans, and Sylvia Sherman.
Jerry’s family would like to thank Dr. Powers, Dr. Khan, the nurses on the 5th floor at Finley Hospital, and the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care. Your gentle and genuine love and support has truly made these most difficult days just that much easier to face and for that we are forever grateful to you all.