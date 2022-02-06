Verna L. Bird, 87, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at ManorCare with family by her side. Per her wishes, there will be a private family service. A web-cast of the service will be available to view on Verna’s obituary at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Verna was born on May 19, 1934 in Holy Cross, Iowa, daughter of Christian and Coletta (Henkels) Meyers. She married Eugene J. Bird Sr. on September 24, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. They were blessed with three children. Verna was devoted to her family and faith. She worked at Unique Balance, then St. Regis Paper Co., and lastly at Georgia Pacific where she retired in 1995. Verna enjoyed working outside with her flowers and tending to her red raspberry patch but hated the thorns. She put the needs of others above her own. She was a fantastic cook and hostess who took pride in making sure her guests had plenty of great food and a nice hot cup of coffee. Verna was an avid reader and enjoyed the adventures of finding those First Editions. Verna was a class act who always had a kind ear to listen and tremendous strength and made the best of every situation. Verna was extremely selfless and the ideal example of strength and grace.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Carol (Marty) Petitgout of East, Dubuque, IL, Eugene (Joy) Bird Jr. of Waukee, Iowa, and Marilyn (Edwin Barber) Bird of Scottsdale, AZ, her grandchildren; Zach Bird of Chicago, Abby (Zach) Berger of Iowa City, Sophia Bird of Waukee, IA, and Stephany and Natalie Stueck, and her sister-in-law; Ruth Bird of Guttenberg, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Bird Sr, her parents, and her sister Germaine. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kourtney, Haley, Nichole, Diane, and Kelli. They provided such compassionate care that will always be treasured. A thank you to all staff members at Manor Care. We appreciate the comfort, care, and kindness during her final days.