Barbara E. Becker, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Sherrill United Methodist Church. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Verna Mae C. Burkle, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Marjory R. Curtis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Daniel Gardner, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Memorial service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Beverly M. Haase, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Hrubik, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Bernard L. Keller, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Stitzer United Methodist Church.
Terry J. Lang, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, McGregor, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Celia A. Monahan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque; and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, St. Raphael Cathedral. Parish Scripture service: 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Thomas J. Moses, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
Colane A. Recker, Sioux City, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Mount St. Francis.
Jane M. Roberts, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Richard D. Snyder, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: Noon today at the funeral home.
Glenda K. Steger, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
John F. Sullivan, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Raymond L. Wlochal, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, GracePoint Church, 3100 Windsor Avenue. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary A. Yager, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Troy A. Yenney, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Willo M. Young, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Community Evangelical Free Church, Platteville. Services: 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.