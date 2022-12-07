Jean E. Bacon, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 9, Monona Methodist Church. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Charles E. Dannels, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mary A. Fitzgerald, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Guy A. Gard Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the church.
B. Jean Griswold, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, and from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carol J. Leick, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Doris L. McLimans, Fennimore, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, Fennimore. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the hall. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore.
Mary A. Nauman, Altoona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at the church.
Edmund F. Stecklein, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at the church.
Zachary D. Woods, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
