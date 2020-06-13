IOWA CITY — Lois Marie Matthews, 62, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 11, 2020, at UIHC.
The family will celebrate the life of Lois by greeting her friends on Monday, June 15, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Library Friends Foundation, www.icpl.org .
Lois was born May 31, 1958, in Sterling, Ill., the daughter of George and Wilma (Branding) Matthews. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and received her bachelors degree from the University of Dubuque.
For many years, Lois lived in New York City, moving to Iowa City in 2008. Lois had a great passion for music, the theatre, the Iowa Hawkeyes and her family.
She was employed as an associate at Walmart in Iowa City.
Lois is survived by her two sisters, Beth (David) Butler, of Wichita, Kan., and Jane (Harold) Mohr, of Manchester, Iowa; her nephews and niece, Matthew (Maddie) Butler, Kevin Butler, Amanda Mohr, Harold Mohr III and Derrick Mohr.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents.
