Kathryn “Kay” Sloan, 97, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial for Kay will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10AM at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the church from 8:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m. Burial will follow the Funeral Mass in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Kay was born on April 19, 1925, to Philip and Emma (Zweibohmer) Etteldorf in Festina, Iowa. She was the oldest of five girls who she helped raise after her mother passed away when she was fourteen.
She was united in marriage to Donald W. Sloan on October 30, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Festina, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2006.
Kay dedicated her life in service to others, spending her entire working career initially at Xavier then at Mercy Hospital until her retirement. Even in her retirement, Kay continued to volunteer at Mercy Hospital.
Kay was proud of her 60+ year membership at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church where she was actively involved in many organizations and committees over the years. She volunteered in both the Girl and Boy Scouts, the American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society. She was also a member of the Stonehill Auxiliary. Even with all her volunteering, she was never too busy to play a game of golf, dominos, bridge, or any activity that involved getting together with family and friends. She loved to plan gatherings and always made sure there was room for anyone who might be alone.
Kay is survived by her children, Steven (Julie) Sloan of Dubuque, Sue Sloan Coffrin of Williston, VT; grandchildren, Philip Sloan of Dubuque, Katie (Dan) McCabe of Iowa City, IA, Stephanie (Luke) Flamich of Dubuque, Benjamin Sloan of Dubuque, Nikolas (Cat) Coffrin of Stowe, VT, Daniel Coffrin of Portland, Maine, Alexander Coffrin of Boston, MA, and William Coffrin of Boston, MA. Kay is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Emilia Coffrin, Dylan Coffrin, Norah Flamich, and Cameron McCabe.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Peter Coffrin.
Kay’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Julie, Stacy, and Amber from Hospice of Dubuque and Carol from the Rose for all the care and compassion given to Kay. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Kay requested that no flowers be sent. Any memorials will be donated to some of Kay’s favorite charities. She would request that you follow her lead and be a friend to all you meet.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
