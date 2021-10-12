Delores M. Wiederholt, 85, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home in Dubuque surrounded by her five daughters after a seven year battle with cancer.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm — 7:00 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Delores will be 10:00 am Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Delores was born December 26, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of Carl J. and Mary Ann (Skahill) Hayes. On June 25, 1955, she married Donald F. Wiederholt in St. Mary Catholic Church. He passed away on January 18, 2018.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1953.
Delores was employed at Celotex Corp. prior to the birth of her first child. She returned to the workforce when her youngest child entered school and worked as a paraprofessional for ten years at Marshall School. In 1982, they moved to Louisiana to accept a job transfer for Donald. Upon returning to Dubuque, she worked for Perfection Oil for 20 years.
As young parents, Donald and Delores enjoyed tent camping with their children and spent a lot of time picnicking at Eagle Point Park. She became the first president of the Queen of Angels Catholic Mothers’ Club in 1957. Its remaining members are close friends to this day. They attended ballroom dance classes where they met people who became life-long friends. In addition, they enjoyed many wonderful trips out of the country.
Delores loved sewing, cross-stitching and baking. She also had a passion for weeding and working in the garden, but her favorite pastime was reading. What she loved more than anything were the times she shared with her family, which she loved so dearly. She had an infectious laugh which will be missed by all.
Survivors include her five daughters: Diane Wiederholt of Bettendorf, Desiree Miklusicak of Sun Prairie, WI, Doreen (Dave Bakey) Wiederholt of Dubuque, Delphine (David) Bergfeld of Epworth and Donita (Tim) Remy of Park View, IA; her grandchildren: Holly (Cory) Anderson, Morgan Covarrubias, Jennifer (Wesley) Schilling, Aaron Grable, Debra (Joseph) Maxwell, Emily (Scott) Belloma, Michael (Brooke) Bergfeld, Matthew Remy and Elizabeth Remy; her great-grandchildren: Katelyn and Cyril Anderson, Isaiah Covarrubias, Ava and Brayden Schilling, Madeline and Easton Maxwell, Emma and Bennett Belloma and Hudson Bergfeld; one brother, Thomas (Suzanne) Hayes of Muskegon, MI; two brothers-in-law: Robert (Donna) Wiederholt and Gerald (Sue) Wiederholt and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; three brothers: Earl “Bud” (Jean) Hayes, Ronald (Shirley) Hayes and Daniel Hayes; one sister, Ruth Hayes; great-granddaughter, Myianna Miklusicak; brother-in-law, Floyd (Mary) Wiederholt and her father and mother-in-law, Francis (Margaret) Wiederholt.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank the MercyOne Oncology Department, especially Dr. Engelman and his staff, as well as MercyOne Dubuque Hospital and University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
