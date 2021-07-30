Ann A. Andracchio, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William E. Blakeman III, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Edward J. Breitbach, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Derby Grange Golf Pavilion.
Joan M. Cawley, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula, Iowa.
Janet K. Digmann, Hopkinton, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Hopkinton Community Center.
Lorraine M. Flogel, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
James S. Fuller, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Nancy J. Furuseth, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Eldon J. Hanfelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Phyllis E. Lipsky, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 6248 Carr Factory Road, Cuba City.
Jeanne E. Marshall, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Vivian A. Moore, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Elaine Mozena, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the funeral home.
JoAnn Mulert, Austin, Texas — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Eagle Point Park open-air pavilion.
Nicholas P. Silich, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth; and 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the funeral home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Donna J. Smith, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Eagle’s View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
Roselyn J. Stram, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, and 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Gabriel’s Church, Prairie du Chien.
Elaine K. Syverson, Elkader, Iowa — Committal services: 11 a.m. today, Eastside Cemetery, Elkader.
Julie Westercamp, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Grand River Center.
Virgil A. Wills, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.