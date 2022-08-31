Teresa Arlene LoBianco, 72, of Dubuque, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Church of Resurrection, with Rev. Phil Gibbs officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, September 1, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a wake service will begin at 7p.m. Burial will be in the Resurrection Parish Cemetery in Asbury, Iowa.
Teresa was born on July 25, 1950, in Dubuque, daughter of Harold and Dorothy (McLaughlin) Kamentz.
She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1968. She was employed as an administrative assistant for Dubuque Packing Co., then as a switchboard operator at the University of Dubuque until her retirement.
She married Deacon Timothy J. LoBianco on May 20, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Over the years, Teresa was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary’s, St. Joseph the Worker, St. Patrick’s, and the Church of Resurrection, all in Dubuque, where she often served as an eucharistic minister and usher.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Casey (Cory) Thein; granddaughter, Peyton, all of Dubuque; twin sister, Elessa Vath of Dubuque; siblings, Sharon Pluemer, of Dubuque, Victoria (David) Jackson of Otsego, Minnesota, and Michael Kamentz, of Des Moines; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony LoBianco and Kathy (Steve) Tschiggfrie, both of Dubuque and Ann (Steve) Osterberger, of East Dubuque, Illinois; dear friend, Lori (Bill) Rokusek of Asbury, Iowa; aunt, Sr. Shirley Kamentz, of Dubuque; uncle, Richard (Som) Kamentz of Stuart, Florida; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, whom she loved.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; parents in law, Stanley and Mary LoBianco; brothers-in-law, Daniel Pluemer and Joseph LoBianco and sisters-in-law, Lisa LoBianco and Traci LoBianco; and beloved cat, Milo.
Teresa was faithful to family, friends and her community and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be granted to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society or the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
