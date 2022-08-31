Teresa Arlene LoBianco, 72, of Dubuque, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at home, surrounded by family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Church of Resurrection, with Rev. Phil Gibbs officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, September 1, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a wake service will begin at 7p.m. Burial will be in the Resurrection Parish Cemetery in Asbury, Iowa.

