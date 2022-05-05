Vicki Lynn Thomas, 53, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on April 30, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Mass of Christian will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 6th, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Vicki was born on May 30th, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Robert and Arlene (Eigenberger) Quinlan. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1986. In 1994 she married Francis J. “Frank” Thomas Jr. in Dubuque. She previously worked for Hy-Vee and Artistic Cleaners and was lastly working at Simmons Pet Food.
She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother who enjoyed life’s simple treasures. She like to play Bingo and computer games and enjoyed spending time with her friends and neighbors especially at fish fry’s.
Vicki is survived by her husband Frank; three children Angela (John) McSpadden, of Dubuque, Jared Thomas of Dubuque and Molly (Jason) Herrick, of Nashua, IA. Five grandchildren: Luna, Collins, Dash, Saige and Koa. Her mother Arlene Ostoff; mother & father-in-law Francis and Patty Thomas Sr.; two siblings Carol Cronin and Christine Quinlan along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Quinlan and stepfather Keith Ostoff.