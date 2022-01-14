Rose Mary Woodhouse, 98, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Church of the Nativity, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is assisting the family.

