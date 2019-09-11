Mrs. Kathleen Klocker, 80, of Dubuque, sailed peacefully to Heaven on Monday evening, September 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as celebrant.
Kathy was born in Dubuque, to her loving parents, Leonard and Louise Stecklein. She grew up in a large, beautiful family of eight children. From childhood until the end, she was surrounded by the love and support of her siblings, their spouses and the wonderful nieces and nephews they gave her. Over the years, her large Stecklein family brought her much joy and comfort, as well as my dad’s family, and their closest friends.
In her late 20s, she met Morris B. Klocker, and their courtship quickly led to a loving and loyal marriage that brought them three children, Christopher, Michael and Jessie. Kathy forever enjoyed traveling, and what began as trips with a cousin or friend eventually turned into family vacations. And these, of course, are some of Kathy and Morrie’s favorite memories. She enjoyed exploring big cities and historical places, and managed to get Morris B. to dance her around the world, visiting places such as Italy, Costa Rica, Hawaii, France, England and Mexico. Kathy and Morrie equally loved the ocean, and so the most special of their trips were at the beach, where the Klockers and McCormicks spent a week playing in the surf, drinking wine and beers, getting too much sun, laughing and playing games that Kathy usually won. She adored her grandchildren, and to be able to spend extended amounts of time with them was one of her very favorite things in the world.
Kathy was very intelligent and an avid reader. She had a hunger for knowledge, and devoured daily papers, magazines, articles and anything else she could get her hands on. As learning was so important to her, she encouraged her children to work hard in and value their education. And is often the case with readers, Kathy was a writer, as well. She had a knack for expressing herself beautifully in letters, cards and notes. She often created little poems for special occasions, like a new baby in the family, an engagement or a moment she didn’t want to forget. Her husband was a big fan of her poems, and one of his favorites is the poem she wrote of the ocean.
A kind and empathetic woman, it is no surprise that Kathy was an amazing mother. As a little girl, her daughter Jessie remembers Kathy washing tears off her face with a warm washcloth, reminding her that “tomorrow is a new day.” Her son Michael has an early memory of her boiling water on the kitchen stove, and hauling it downstairs so the little plastic pool water would be a bit warmer for her children. Most beautiful, however, has been her strength, guidance and dedication to her first-born, Christopher. She was a leader and role model in the Dubuque community, recognizing and advocating for what was best for Christopher. She continuously worked hard to communicate with doctors, psychiatrists and caretakers, to help them better understand her eldest son and his needs. Much of her active reading and learning was dedicated to keeping up with the newest research on Fragile X syndrome, sharing it with her family, and helping them to understand it as well.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Morris B., whom she loved with all her heart; her children, Christopher Klocker, of Dubuque, Michael and wife Lily Klocker, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Jessie and husband Kevin McCormick, of Sioux City, Iowa; her three grandchildren, Addison Klocker, Jillian Klocker and Wrenn McCormick; her siblings, Theresa Houselog, Betty (sister) and Norm Zimmer, Mary (sister) and Jim Smith, June Stecklein (sister-in-law), Denny (brother) and Nancy Stecklein, Len (brother) and Diane Stecklein, and Luann (sister) and Danny Hillary.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; Morrie’s parents, Martina and Vincent Klocker; her brother-in-law, Wayne Houselog; brother, Jerry Houselog; and special family member, Brian McCormick. We strongly believe that all of them were waiting with open arms to welcome her and greet her with a delicious Manhattan.
Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Home Instead, for their endless support, education and comfort during this difficult time.
A memorial has been established in her name to the Fragile X Foundation.
