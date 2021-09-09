Deb A. Manemann, 80, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Rd.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Deb will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Coolidge as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Deb was born March 3, 1941, in Dubuque, the daughter of John and Gertrude (Heffron) DeBord. On October 18, 1958, she married James Dean Manemann in Dubuque.
She graduated from East Dubuque High School.
Deb worked for Loras College for 30 years.
Deb enjoyed praying the rosary, baking and watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was called GiGima.
Survivors include her husband, James Dean Manemann of Dubuque; five sons, Michael J. (Juanita) Manemann, Mark D. (Vicki) Manemann, Dale R. (Ginny) Manemann, Danny J. Manemann and Dean W. (Diane) Manemann, all of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, four sisters, Diane Davis of Dubuque, Dixie (Dick) Welu of East Dubuque, IL, Dawn (Tom) Zimmerman of Lisbon, WI and Philly (Glen) Welp of Cuba City, WI, and 17 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John DeBord and two grandsons, Shane Roger and Seth Axl Manemann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.