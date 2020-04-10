Mark Eugene Beard, 64, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
Our dear husband, dad and grandpa deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A private family funeral service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Mark was born March 14, 1956, in Huntington Park, CA, the son of William Eugene and Joan Elizabeth Nelson Beard. On May 31, 1997, he married Shannon Kay Moore in Northridge, CA.
He was a 1974 graduate of La Serna High School in La Habra, CA, and 1976 graduate of Rio Hondo College, in Walnut, CA. He received his certificate in Christian Counseling from Light University in 2010.
Mark was a mechanical engineer with BMH for 30 years and a youth and family minister at St. Peter Lutheran Church, in Dubuque, for eight years. Besides his role as a minister in the church, he also did the church’s media and played as a drummer for services.
He loved his family, music, brewing beer and everything Disney.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon; three daughters, Ryan (Bradford Cordell) Mullner and Devon (Ryan) Kohnen, both of Dubuque, and Jennifer Rudd, of California; two sons, Mark Beard and William Beard, both of California; one granddaughter, Ella Whitney Kohnen; and two nieces, Jami Beard and Joani Beard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Jim Beard.
