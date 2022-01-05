PEOSTA, Iowa — James Francis Osweiler, 67, of Peosta, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 7th at St. Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Jim was born on December 2, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Donald and Dolores (Shupanitz) Osweiler. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1973. On June 12, 1980, he married Kristine M. Welsh in Dubuque.
He worked for Prairie Farms for 20 years retiring on January 1, 2021.
Jim loved cooking, barbecuing, fishing, hunting, gardening, and being with family.
He is survived by his wife Kris; sons Eric (Abby Rettenberger) Osweiler, Matt (Chenoa) Osweiler; siblings Catherine Osweiler, Margaret and Pat Hutchins, Mary Doubet, Joe & Kim Osweiler, John and Jerry Osweiler and Roseanne Osweiler.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister in infancy, Carol.
The family would like to thank Dubuque County Sheriff Dept. Key West Fire & EMS and MercyOne Emergency Room for all their care and compassion they gave.
In lieu flowers, a James F. Osweiler memorial fund will be established.