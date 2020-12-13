Sister Mary Donahey, BVM, (Thomas Daniel), 82, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Marian Hall.
Natural burial Rite of Committal was Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Burial was in Mount Carmel cemetery. Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Mary was a theology instructor at Clarke College, Dubuque. She was an associate professor at Mundelein College and a senior professor at Loyola University, both in Chicago.
She was born on March 15, 1938, in Des Moines, to Daniel and Loretta (Cook) Donahey. She entered the BVM congregation July 31, 1960, from St. Cecilia Parish, Panora, Iowa. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1963, and final vows on Feb. 2, 1968.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Michael and Dan Donahey; and sister-in-law Patricia Donahey. She is survived by a brother, Tom (Linda) Donahey, Redmond, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Bette Donahey, Panora, Iowa; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 60 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann, Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd., Dubuque, Iowa, 52002, is in charge of arrangements.