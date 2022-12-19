Steven E. Collopy, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Steven M. Ferring, Dubuque: Celebration of Life: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, American Legion Hall. Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Hall.
Harold H. Goad, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Leona M. Hibben, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3:45 p.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 4 p.m. today at the church.
William A. Kelly III, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Chestnut Mountain Resort.
Seth J. Ketterer, Moab, Utah — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore, Wis. Service: Noon Tuesday at the church.
Darlene Lloyd, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lloyd L. Mueller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:39 to 19:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Loretta Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, Nativity Church. Service: Noon Tuesday at the church.
Richard L. Osar, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Lorna Porvaznik, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Richard Powers, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 6:15 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Albert J. Stuart, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Roger W. Trankle, Monroe, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis.
Rosemary Uthe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Robert A. Wilhelm, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
