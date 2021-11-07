Daniel I. McCarthy Telegraph Herald Nov 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEORIA, Ill. — Daniel I. McCarthy, 79, of Peoria, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.Complete arrangements are pending. Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, Ill., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Adoption ceremony officially adds boy to 'forever' Dubuque family Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike Dubuque woman sentenced to probation for firing gun during confrontation with husband Timothy J. McNamara Justin J. Heitzman