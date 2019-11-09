David O. “Dave” Neyens, age 88, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 9:09 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Dave’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. To celebrate Dave’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Dave was born on May 9, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Claude and Imelda (Burgmeyer) Neyens. Dave was a proud lifelong resident of Dubuque. He was a hard worker and started his career as a third-generation bricklayer, before devoting 40 years of his life working in the maintenance department at Trausch Bakery, which later became Sara Lee.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joyce Hohmann, at Holy Trinity Church on May 17, 1952, and they were blessed with 28 years together and six children before she was sadly called home on May 23, 1980. Dave was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Church, whose faith was an integral part of his daily life.
He was also never one to sit still for very long, and when he wasn’t working at the bakery Dave could often be found outside tending to his yard work or going for a relaxing walk. Above all, family was Dave’s number one priority, especially when the grandchildren started coming along.
We are deeply saddened at losing our dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother, but find some comfort in knowing that he is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Joyce, for all Eternity.
Those left to cherish Dave’s memory include his children, Paula Neyens, Dubuque, IA and formerly of Tama, IA, Phillip (Shari) Neyens, Nadine (Greg) Donath, Elaine (David) Palen, Michael (Julie) Neyens and Mary (Bill) Runde, all of Dubuque, IA; his 10 grandchildren, Dr. David Neyens, Ph.D., Michael (Danielle) Neyens, Stacy (Justin) Kretz, Emily (Brad) Kane, Jacob (Mia) Palen, Joe (Megan) Palen, Katie (John) Larson, Mark Neyens, Tim (Emma) Runde and Dr. Hayley Runde, Pharm.D.; his 10 great-grandchildren with three more on the way; his siblings, Claudette Coleman, Michael (Karen) Neyens and Dianne (William) Zwack, all of Dubuque, IA; his sisters-in-law, Ruth Neyens, Mary “Delores” Neyens, Kay Kruse, Carol Williams and Rosie Hohmann; and his brother-in-law, John Meehan.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joyce Neyens; a sister, Naomi Meehan; two brothers, Robert and Ed Neyens; and a brother-in-law, Don Coleman.
Dave’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, caring and compassionate care of Dave and his family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Dave’s favorite charities.
